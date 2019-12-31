Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
275 / 365
Happy New Year from Rafferty
My daughter and I were having a drink to welcome the new year in the backyard. When she finished, Raff picked up her glass and proceeded to pour his water into her glass, then drink it! he was so proud of himself :) Happy New Year!!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2438
photos
211
followers
138
following
75% complete
View this month »
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Latest from all albums
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
274
275
2163
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st December 2019 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boy
,
grandson
,
new-year
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Clever little fellow, cute too 😊
December 31st, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close