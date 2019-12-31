Previous
Happy New Year from Rafferty by gilbertwood
275 / 365

Happy New Year from Rafferty

My daughter and I were having a drink to welcome the new year in the backyard. When she finished, Raff picked up her glass and proceeded to pour his water into her glass, then drink it! he was so proud of himself :) Happy New Year!!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana Ludwigs ace
Clever little fellow, cute too 😊
December 31st, 2019  
