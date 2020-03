Unprecedented times

In the 100 years that the Great Ocean Road has been created, never has the 12 Apostle site been closed. But with corona virus it has all changed! We are not allowed to have outdoor gatherings of over 500, so the Government decided to close the access to this amazing sight!! Luckily all other places are still open as there were still quite a few people out and about - but certainly no busloads of tourists! This is a photo from last year.