Corona virus can't stop the brolly girls! by gilbertwood
278 / 365

Corona virus can't stop the brolly girls!

We brolly girls got together today for a virtual Easter drink via Zoom. And of course Di had her brolly ready!! This is a shot of my computer screen :)
Day 18.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
76% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's fantastic - I have 2 girlfriends that I lunch with every couple of months and we are keeping our early May lunch date via zoom we already decided. love that smile.
April 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and colours.
April 11th, 2020  
Peter ace
Great idea to keep you all in touch Denise, our camera club used zoom last Tuesday to have a meeting there were 21 members connected:)
April 11th, 2020  
