278 / 365
Corona virus can't stop the brolly girls!
We brolly girls got together today for a virtual Easter drink via Zoom. And of course Di had her brolly ready!! This is a shot of my computer screen :)
Day 18.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
3
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2488
photos
209
followers
90
following
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
278
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th April 2020 2:55pm
computer
,
umbrella
,
isolation
,
brolly-girls
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's fantastic - I have 2 girlfriends that I lunch with every couple of months and we are keeping our early May lunch date via zoom we already decided. love that smile.
April 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and colours.
April 11th, 2020
Peter
ace
Great idea to keep you all in touch Denise, our camera club used zoom last Tuesday to have a meeting there were 21 members connected:)
April 11th, 2020
