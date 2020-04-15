Sign up
And then there were three...
After being so excited with the two cockatoos who visited me this morning - I was so surprised when a third one turned up! They only stayed a few minutes, but they made my day in isolation :)
15th April 2020
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
backyard
feeder
clothesline
isolation
cockatoos
Babs
ace
Tomorrow there will be about 20 of them once they have told their mates there is food in your garden.
April 15th, 2020
