Reflective half & half by gilbertwood
283 / 365

Reflective half & half

Driving out of Tower Hill yesterday I was dlighted to see this lovely reflection on a beautiful sunny day :)
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
judith deacon
Lovely reflexion. I have such fabulous memories of Tower Hill, can't wait to be able to get back to Oz!
May 26th, 2020  
