Then a rogue wave got us! by gilbertwood
284 / 365

Then a rogue wave got us!

After one of our photo shoots a wave came in and got the table! The camera was on the timer so I couldn't capture the wave, but at least got the aftermath :)
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Denise Wood

