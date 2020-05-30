Previous
My boys - 2 by gilbertwood
285 / 365

My boys - 2

Rafferty wanted to meet me in the gardens yesterday so he could feed the ducks. It was a beautiful day so we did :)
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Denise Wood

