How I spent my holiday!
I rarely post photos of myself, but I quite liked this one my friend captured as it shows how much I enjoyed the birds in Hall's Gap :)
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2578
photos
205
followers
92
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd June 2020 1:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
holiday
myself
Lou Ann
ace
I love, love this Denise! Just the best selfie! Hope to see the photo you were taking.
July 2nd, 2020
