How I spent my holiday! by gilbertwood
How I spent my holiday!

I rarely post photos of myself, but I quite liked this one my friend captured as it shows how much I enjoyed the birds in Hall's Gap :)
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Denise Wood

Lou Ann ace
I love, love this Denise! Just the best selfie! Hope to see the photo you were taking.
July 2nd, 2020  
