288 / 365
Coronavirus safety 1 - wash your hands
If a toddler can do it - we can too :)
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
4
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2600
photos
206
followers
94
following
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
288
2312
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd July 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wash-hands
,
coronavirus
Gosia
ace
So sweet
July 22nd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Such a darling little boy.
July 22nd, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
What a little sweetheart!
July 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
You are teaching him well.
July 22nd, 2020
