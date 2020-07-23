Sign up
289 / 365
My isolation reading
I've read more books in the past 4 months that i had for the past 4 years!!
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
3
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2602
photos
206
followers
94
following
79% complete
View this month »
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
2308
2309
2310
2311
288
2312
289
2313
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd July 2020 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
,
isolation
Peter
ace
Interesting selection of items captured here, Sherlock Holmes would have a field day working out what type of person you are denise, lol:)
July 23rd, 2020
bep
I don't know these authors, Denise. No Dutch translations maybe...
July 23rd, 2020
Babs
ace
I like your taste, I have read a few of these books, the top five. Following on from Nella Last's War is Nella Last's Peace, have you read that one too?
July 23rd, 2020
