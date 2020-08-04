Sign up
291 / 365
What a difference a year makes
Same bag - same child! A year on :)
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
bag
,
grandchild
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! A great comparison diptych. He’s a doll too!
August 4th, 2020
