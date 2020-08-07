Previous
Masked! by gilbertwood
Masked!

Thanks for all your kind words about the mask wearing bear - and your lovely concerns for my welfare. I am doing fine thanks and wearing my masks - and then I spend hours making extra masks for family and friends :)
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Denise Wood

Simply brilliant idea and capture Denise they are absolutely gorgeous, my wife has tried to get a replacement for her old sawing machine and can't get the one she wants they are like gold dust overhere:)
August 7th, 2020  
