Previous
Next
292 / 365
Masked!
Thanks for all your kind words about the mask wearing bear - and your lovely concerns for my welfare. I am doing fine thanks and wearing my masks - and then I spend hours making extra masks for family and friends :)
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2620
photos
205
followers
95
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Latest from all albums
290
2324
2325
291
2326
2327
2328
292
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th August 2020 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
masks
,
lockdown
,
corona-virus
Peter
ace
Simply brilliant idea and capture Denise they are absolutely gorgeous, my wife has tried to get a replacement for her old sawing machine and can't get the one she wants they are like gold dust overhere:)
August 7th, 2020
