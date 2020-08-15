Sign up
The end of the war - 75 years on
This is not the end, but my dad, middle front, marching off to war. He was one of the lucky ones to return home, but sadly lost his life in 1986.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
2631
photos
203
followers
95
following
Tags
dad
,
war
,
marching
,
war-heroes
