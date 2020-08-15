Previous
Next
The end of the war - 75 years on by gilbertwood
295 / 365

The end of the war - 75 years on

This is not the end, but my dad, middle front, marching off to war. He was one of the lucky ones to return home, but sadly lost his life in 1986.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise