Looking back
When we got to the end of the breakwater, the view looking back to land was quite delightful with the blue sky moving in :)
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2650
photos
205
followers
97
following
81% complete
View this month »
7
1
1
Second place
Canon EOS 80D
31st August 2020 1:13pm
sea
ocean
bay
breakwater
warrnambool
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful leading lines. It’s so wonderful that you live close to the beach.
August 31st, 2020
