108 steps by gilbertwood
300 / 365

108 steps

This is the viewing platform at Logan's beach - where the southern right whales usually come to give birth to their babies. (but not this year!) We walked to here today, down the 108 steps and back along the beach :)
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

82% complete

Annie D ace
not this year?
September 6th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That a whole hike before you reach the beach
September 6th, 2020  
