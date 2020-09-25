Sign up
Previous
Next
303 / 365
Snow ON the elephant today!!
Quite unbelievable and its spring! Not my photo but I have to share to show that we had snow on Mt Elephant that I posted yesterday. It hasn't snowed here since 1972! It had melted by the time I got there but we found some snow further on.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Maggiemae
ace
Where the heck is Mt Elephant? Love to know. It looks both cold and appealing!
September 25th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
It's in the western district of Victoria - about 45 mins drive above Warrnambool which is on the coast & where I live. And we don't usually get snow in this part of the country!!
@maggiemae
September 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
1972? Oh my, I would be excited too!
September 25th, 2020
