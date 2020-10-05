Previous
Mr Blue Bill has a girlfriend :) by gilbertwood
it was wonderful to see today that the blue-billed duck has a girlfriend on the lake, and watching the courting ritual was fascinating :)
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Denise Wood

