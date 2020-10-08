Previous
Kissing turtles by gilbertwood
Kissing turtles

These two turtles surprised me when I looked down from the bridge and saw them surface together :) SOOC except for a little crop.
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
ace
Poppo Livy ace
LOL. Perfect timing.

But we're kissin' turtles 'n that's what makes it all right
All right, all right, all right
October 8th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Love it!! So pleased to see you back and on the ball - "kissin' cousins :)
October 8th, 2020  
Lee-Ann
So cute. :-)
October 8th, 2020  
Annie D ace
hahahaha I had to look twice
October 8th, 2020  
