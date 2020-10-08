Sign up
Kissing turtles
These two turtles surprised me when I looked down from the bridge and saw them surface together :) SOOC except for a little crop.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th October 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lake
,
turtles
Poppo Livy
ace
LOL. Perfect timing.
But we're kissin' turtles 'n that's what makes it all right
All right, all right, all right
October 8th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
Love it!! So pleased to see you back and on the ball - "kissin' cousins :)
October 8th, 2020
Lee-Ann
So cute. :-)
October 8th, 2020
Annie D
ace
hahahaha I had to look twice
October 8th, 2020
