Singing duo - front on
Here is Tilly and her friend when they were given stools to sing to the crowd :)
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2774
photos
206
followers
101
following
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
2456
2457
2458
2459
312
2460
2461
313
Views
5
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th December 2020 10:32pm
Tags
singing
,
girls
,
karaoke
