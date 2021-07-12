Sign up
325 / 365
Frosty morning
It's quite unusual to get frosts so close to the coast here, but in the past few days we have had 3 in a row! I managed to get out for the last one.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
1
0
Tags
coast
,
frost
Diana
ace
that sure looks chilly, lovey frosty shots in your collage.
July 12th, 2021
