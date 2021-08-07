Sign up
328 / 365
Pooh's challenge for lockdown
I posted this on facebook when our lockdown was announced. One of my daughters (and the one who doesn't drink!) then challenged me to actually do this! So now I'll begin the challenge of a room and a drink each day!
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
lockdown
,
pooh-bear
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! I am sure you will succeed !!
August 7th, 2021
