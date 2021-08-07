Previous
Next
Pooh's challenge for lockdown by gilbertwood
328 / 365

Pooh's challenge for lockdown

I posted this on facebook when our lockdown was announced. One of my daughters (and the one who doesn't drink!) then challenged me to actually do this! So now I'll begin the challenge of a room and a drink each day!
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! I am sure you will succeed !!
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise