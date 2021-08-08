Previous
Day 2 of Pooh's challenge by gilbertwood
Day 2 of Pooh's challenge

In my bedroom Saturday night as I settle down with an Expresso Martini and a good book :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Maggiemae
Every single lady's idea of bliss! I like the way you have put this together!
August 8th, 2021  
Diana
Beautifully composed shot.
August 8th, 2021  
Peter
Lovely composition light and detail Denise:)
August 8th, 2021  
