329 / 365
Day 2 of Pooh's challenge
In my bedroom Saturday night as I settle down with an Expresso Martini and a good book :)
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
bedroom
,
alcohol
,
pub-crawl
,
pooh's-challenge
Maggiemae
ace
Every single lady's idea of bliss! I like the way you have put this together!
August 8th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed shot.
August 8th, 2021
Peter
ace
Lovely composition light and detail Denise:)
August 8th, 2021
