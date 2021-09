Question for the astronomers out there

I could see the 3 planets lined up with the moon from my front verandah. Then when I up loaded this I could see two more near the top left corner, and one close to the moon! After much googling I think the first 3 I saw in a line may be Mercury, Venus & Mars but as for the others it's quite a mystery!!! I'd love some help if any one out there knows astronomy. It's not the best photo I know, but it's the best i could do :) Thanks.