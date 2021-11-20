Previous
Brolly girls at The Perch
Brolly girls at The Perch

Another guest at The Perch was kind enough to take this photo for us as I was trying to set up the tripod and use the self timer - it would have been a hard quick run! Now I'm off to Geelong for a couple of days.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Rob Z ace
Nice to see you all together with your multicoloured brollies. :)
November 19th, 2021  
