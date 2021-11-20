Sign up
338 / 365
Brolly girls at The Perch
Another guest at The Perch was kind enough to take this photo for us as I was trying to set up the tripod and use the self timer - it would have been a hard quick run! Now I'm off to Geelong for a couple of days.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
3052
photos
201
followers
97
following
92% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Second place
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th November 2021 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
umbrella
,
great-ocean-road
,
brolly-girls
Rob Z
ace
Nice to see you all together with your multicoloured brollies. :)
November 19th, 2021
