Mrs King parrot by gilbertwood
340 / 365

Mrs King parrot

...or should that be Mrs Queen parrot????
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Pam Knowler ace
So pretty!!
November 24th, 2021  
