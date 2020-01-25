Previous
Next
Patient care by gilesvetaz6
104 / 365

Patient care

Day 101 of 365
Patient care. Checking on our new oxygen monitor for the incubator. Take note of the patient enjoying some O2 😂
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Erica G

@gilesvetaz6
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise