131 / 365
Essential
Day 130 of 365
Essential. I can't stay home. I am lucky to still have a job, and to be needed during this time of crisis. If you can stay home, do it. Help the essential workers stay sane and stay safe, by doing your part to lessen their load.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
0
0
Erica G
@gilesvetaz6
132
photos
4
followers
0
following
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
365
Tags
#veterinarymedicine
,
#veterinarian
,
#exoticvet
,
#stayhome
,
#essential
,
#flattenthecurve
