Essential by gilesvetaz6
Essential

Day 130 of 365
Essential. I can’t stay home. I am lucky to still have a job, and to be needed during this time of crisis. If you can stay home, do it. Help the essential workers stay sane and stay safe, by doing your part to lessen their load.
Erica G

@gilesvetaz6
