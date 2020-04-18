Sign up
Tortoise
Day 136 of 365
Everyone! Meet the newest member of the crew! Brutus, a roughly 60 year old desert tortoise.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Erica G
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Tags
#arizona
,
#365photochallenge
,
#exoticpetsofinstagram
,
#deserttortoise
,
#exoticpets
,
#365project2020
,
#chelonia
,
#tortoise
,
#notaturtle
,
#tortoiseofinstagram
