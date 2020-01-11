Sign up
Photo 1279
Waterlogged
Had a walk around one of our usual forest places. Lovely blue sky but the field was waterlogged. Fortunately we don’t have to go that way.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1349
photos
36
followers
45
following
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
11th January 2020 11:25am
Tags
walk
,
field
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice to see the blue sky! Nice to see you back.
January 16th, 2020
