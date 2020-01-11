Previous
Waterlogged by gillian1912
Photo 1279

Waterlogged

Had a walk around one of our usual forest places. Lovely blue sky but the field was waterlogged. Fortunately we don’t have to go that way.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Gillian Brown

Carole Sandford ace
Nice to see the blue sky! Nice to see you back.
January 16th, 2020  
