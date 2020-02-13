Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1301
New Shoes
My new leopard print shoes.
I already own a pair of these in grey which are so comfortable that, when I saw these black ones at half price in the sale, I had to treat myself. I’ve reached an age where comfortable shoes are important!
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1369
photos
36
followers
45
following
356% complete
View this month »
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
12th February 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
CC Folk
ace
These look fun, Gillian. I have only worn comfortable shoes for years. I saw what high heels and pointy toed shoes did to my mother's feet and knew that wasn't for me. Her toes overlapped and at age 65, I could be a foot model. :)
February 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close