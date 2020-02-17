Previous
Small Gift Bag by gillian1912
Photo 1305

Small Gift Bag

A bit of sewing. Made with a couple of small pieces of African fabric I bought at the Knitting & Stitching Show in 2018.

I had seen a video on YouTube showing these little bags. The lady filled hers with chocolate coins as a gift. I just wanted to try making one. I’m sure I will find a use for it.
17th February 2020

Gillian Brown

JackieR ace
What a great idea, saves the planet as recipient will keep of pass on!! You are clever
February 17th, 2020  
