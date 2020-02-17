Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1305
Small Gift Bag
A bit of sewing. Made with a couple of small pieces of African fabric I bought at the Knitting & Stitching Show in 2018.
I had seen a video on YouTube showing these little bags. The lady filled hers with chocolate coins as a gift. I just wanted to try making one. I’m sure I will find a use for it.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1373
photos
36
followers
45
following
357% complete
View this month »
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
16th February 2020 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
bag
JackieR
ace
What a great idea, saves the planet as recipient will keep of pass on!! You are clever
February 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close