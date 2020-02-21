Previous
Fabric Bags by gillian1912
Photo 1309

Fabric Bags

A little more sewing! I had some fabric left over from making a cushion for my sewing room and made these 2 lined containers. I’ll find a use for them.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Gillian Brown

Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
