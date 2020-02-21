Sign up
Photo 1309
Fabric Bags
A little more sewing! I had some fabric left over from making a cushion for my sewing room and made these 2 lined containers. I’ll find a use for them.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1379
photos
36
followers
45
following
Tags
sewing
