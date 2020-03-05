Previous
Pretty Flamingo by gillian1912
Photo 1322

Pretty Flamingo

We went to Pensthorpe Natural Park for a walk around the lakes. It was cold and a hot lunch afterwards was just the thing!
5th March 2020

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Gillian Brown
Photo Details

bep
Such elegant animals.
March 5th, 2020  
