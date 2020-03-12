Previous
Family Viewing by gillian1912
Photo 1329

Family Viewing

Our grandson has been living with us in our caravan while our daughter is in hospital for a few days. We put a new television in our bedroom. Husband and grandson watching a film. Even the cat didn’t want to be left out.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Gillian Brown

Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
