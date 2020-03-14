Previous
Birthday Boy by gillian1912
Photo 1331

Birthday Boy

My husband is the birthday boy. Here with our grandson Jamie at the beach. Hunstanton, Norfolk. There was a cold wind.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Gillian Brown

Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
JackieR ace
Happh birthday!!
March 15th, 2020  
