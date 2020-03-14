Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1331
Birthday Boy
My husband is the birthday boy. Here with our grandson Jamie at the beach. Hunstanton, Norfolk. There was a cold wind.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1399
photos
38
followers
46
following
364% complete
View this month »
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
14th March 2020 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hunstanton
,
norfolk
,
beach
,
jim
,
jamie
JackieR
ace
Happh birthday!!
March 15th, 2020
