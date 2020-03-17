Previous
Forest Walk by gillian1912
Photo 1334

Forest Walk

We are under 70 and have no underlying health issues. Today was such a lovely day that we just had to go for a walk. Drove to one of our local forest walks. Fresh air, exercise and sunshine and no close encounters with others.

Good to forget the madness for a while.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Gillian Brown

