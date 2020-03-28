Previous
Stay At Home Day 5 by gillian1912
Photo 1339

Stay At Home Day 5

I made black binding and finished off the quilt. Tigers on it. The fabric has nice metallic gold flowers on it which don’t really show in the photo.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Gillian Brown

