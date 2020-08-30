Sign up
Photo 1374
I Made A Hoodie
Sewing. I made myself a hoodie with some lovely soft stretch jersey fabric I’ve had for a while.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1446
photos
34
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
30th August 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hoodie
,
sewing
,
jacket
JackieR
ace
Great phone case too
September 23rd, 2020
