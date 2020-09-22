Previous
Next
Working From Home by gillian1912
Photo 1377

Working From Home

Actually my husband trying to play his computer game, helped by Jasper our cat.

It just made me think of all the people trying to work from home during the Corina virus pandemic.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Olive loves to climb across the keyboard when I'm typing!! Jim's been very patient!!
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise