Lighthouse at Hunstanton by gillian1912
Lighthouse at Hunstanton

On the cliff top at Hunstanton, this lighthouse is now a private dwelling rented out as a holiday let.

The lighthouse itself is not a particularly nice looking building and better at a distance, through the arch.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
