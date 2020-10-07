Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1388
Farewell To The Musketeers
This is the case from my old mobile phone which is now 5 years old. It depicts the characters from the BBC TV series The Musketeers. I have met The actor Tom Burke who played Athos several times.
I’ve now upgraded to a newer iPhone.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1458
photos
34
followers
43
following
380% complete
View this month »
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th October 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
musketeers
,
athos
,
“tom
,
burke”
JackieR
ace
He's Cormoran Strike isn't he?! I'd forgotten this series, off to see if on iPlayer.
Enjoy your new phone.
PS if I'm made redundant I'm going to teach myself to sew , may be coming to you for advice!!!!
October 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Enjoy your new phone.
PS if I'm made redundant I'm going to teach myself to sew , may be coming to you for advice!!!!