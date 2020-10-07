Previous
Farewell To The Musketeers by gillian1912
Photo 1388

Farewell To The Musketeers

This is the case from my old mobile phone which is now 5 years old. It depicts the characters from the BBC TV series The Musketeers. I have met The actor Tom Burke who played Athos several times.

I’ve now upgraded to a newer iPhone.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Gillian Brown

Photo Details

JackieR ace
He's Cormoran Strike isn't he?! I'd forgotten this series, off to see if on iPlayer.

Enjoy your new phone.

PS if I'm made redundant I'm going to teach myself to sew , may be coming to you for advice!!!!
October 10th, 2020  
