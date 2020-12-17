Previous
Walking In The Woods by gillian1912
Photo 1412

Walking In The Woods

A walk in Hockham Woods, one of our regular circular walks.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful sun light through the trees Love it fav.
January 21st, 2021  
Gillian Brown
@beryl Thank you Beryl. I haven’t been out walking in the woods since. I must find things to photograph.
January 21st, 2021  
