Walking In The Woods
A walk in Hockham Woods, one of our regular circular walks.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th December 2020 11:13am
wood
forest
hockham
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful sun light through the trees Love it fav.
January 21st, 2021
Gillian Brown
@beryl
Thank you Beryl. I haven’t been out walking in the woods since. I must find things to photograph.
January 21st, 2021
