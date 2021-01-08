Previous
Next
Box of Threads by gillian1912
Photo 1414

Box of Threads

This is my wooden box of embroidery threads for cross stitch projects.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely ,neat and tidy .
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise