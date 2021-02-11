Previous
Online Shopping by gillian1912
Photo 1428

Online Shopping

The current lockdown restrictions have given me plenty of time for some online shopping and, since we are mostly indoors, I’m in for deliveries. So I’ve treated myself to a few new things.

Sadly, some of these have been from Debenhams’ closing down sale. I will miss them as often shopped in their large store in Norwich.

A mirror selfie, taken to show my daughter the new denim jacket I purchased.

11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Photo Details

Hazel ace
I can only say "Well done!"
February 11th, 2021  
