Photo 1428
Online Shopping
The current lockdown restrictions have given me plenty of time for some online shopping and, since we are mostly indoors, I’m in for deliveries. So I’ve treated myself to a few new things.
Sadly, some of these have been from Debenhams’ closing down sale. I will miss them as often shopped in their large store in Norwich.
A mirror selfie, taken to show my daughter the new denim jacket I purchased.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
1
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1428
photos
34
followers
41
following
391% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th February 2021 2:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jacket
,
denim
Hazel
ace
I can only say "Well done!"
February 11th, 2021
