Previous
Next
Matchstick Windmill by gillian1912
Photo 1429

Matchstick Windmill

My husband likes to make matchstick models.

This windmill is from a kit which was a Christmas present from our daughter.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise