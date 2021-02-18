Previous
Jasper by gillian1912
Jasper

Jasper has taken to lying on my lap in the evenings. We have a ritual where he comes over to me, miaows at me and waits patiently while I activate the recliner and put the small pink butterfly quilt on my lap before he then jumps up.
18th February 2021

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
CC Folk ace
So nice to have a purring lap warmer! :)
February 18th, 2021  
