Photo 1433
Jasper
Jasper has taken to lying on my lap in the evenings. We have a ritual where he comes over to me, miaows at me and waits patiently while I activate the recliner and put the small pink butterfly quilt on my lap before he then jumps up.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
1
1
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Taken
17th February 2021 8:33pm
Tags
jasper
CC Folk
ace
So nice to have a purring lap warmer! :)
February 18th, 2021
