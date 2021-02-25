Previous
Next
Wait Here Until Green Light Shows by gillian1912
Photo 1437

Wait Here Until Green Light Shows

Workmen have been mending a water leak on the estate where I live. Nowadays, this seems to necessitate temporary traffic lights and a lot of cones.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise