Loch Neaton

Out for a local walk today. It’s a grey and cloudy day and rather chilly.



The lake was created in the 1800’s when the railway line was built. It was dug out to create an embankment for the railway by Scottish “navvies” and named a Loch in their honour. I’ve seen old photographs from the early 1900’s when it was used as a pleasure and boating lake. There was an outdoor swimming pool next to it. Just used for fishing and wildlife these days. Sadly, the railway closed in the 1960’s and the outdoor swimming pool closed in the 1980’s.