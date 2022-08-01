Sign up
Photo 1553
Just My Size
My husband is renovating some furniture which came from my late Mum’s home. Jasper has taken a liking to this chest of drawers.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Tags
cat
,
jasper
CC Folk
ace
Kitties make every project more fun! :)
August 2nd, 2022
