Just My Size by gillian1912
Photo 1553

Just My Size

My husband is renovating some furniture which came from my late Mum’s home. Jasper has taken a liking to this chest of drawers.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
CC Folk ace
Kitties make every project more fun! :)
August 2nd, 2022  
