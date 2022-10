Rosemary’s Apples

My neighbour Rosemary across the road has an apple tree in her front garden. One day, about 5 years ago, my husband was gardening and mentioned the neighbour’s apple tree to her. He was just admiring it, not on the cadge for some fruit. When she harvested, she brought across a bag of apples for us. Since then, she’s brought us some every year when they are ready.